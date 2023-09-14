After seven games trying, América de Cali has won a game at the Jaraguay stadium in Montería. It happened this Wednesday when the group of Lucas Gonzalez beat Jaguares by the slightest difference. Andrés Sarmiento was the scorer of the only goal.

In the first half, Jaguares was much superior to América and imposed conditions in the first half hour of play.

The first arrival of the local team was around the 25th minute in a play that reached Juan David Pérez who shot from point-blank range and after Jorge Soto’s rebound, Yilmar Arboleda scored, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

A few minutes later, Arboleda made a great assist to Edgar Medrano, but the footballer could not define in a great way, despite having the América goal without a goalkeeper.

Around the 34th minute, another great chance would come for Jaguares with Jairo Molina who connected with a cross from the left, but the ball went over the American goal.

America had its first arrival on goal with Carlos Darwin Quintero in a smooth mid-distance shot that went into the hands of Geovanni Banguera.

The last of this half would be from Jaguares in a free kick by Julián Guevara that went through the middle of the barrier and was directed into the hands of Soto.

Scarlet Victory

In the second half, Lucas González looked for alternatives on the bench and around the 50th minute they would have their first great chance of danger with Cristián Barrios who received inside the area and there goalkeeper Banguera made a great save to avoid the scarlet goal.

A few moments later, the referee whistled a penalty in favor of América after a handball inside the area and although Sarmiento wasted the penalty, the rebound reached the player who sent it to save.

In the 66th minute, Jaguares had a new chance with Juan David Pérez who wanted to score the bicycle kick goal, but his shot did not go as expected.

The last of the game would be for América with Quintero, who received a cross from the right and could not hit the ball in a great way, even though he was alone in front of the goal.

With the victory, América is second in the table with 19 points, the same as the leader Águilas Doradas, while Jaguares remained in 19th place with eight points.

