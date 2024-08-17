Violent crime in the United States is down this year, but during election season it may be more useful to ignore that data. 58% of voters In the United States, reducing crime should be one of the top priorities of the next administration, and the issue is often among the most important concerns for citizens. So the latest trends, published with FBI data and the Association of Major City Police Chiefs should be reassuring news. However, the inability to pinpoint the exact causes for the decline in violent crime renders the perception of crime, which continues to rise, and the political discourse and debate on the subject immune to the figures, since the data can be used to support almost any thesis.

A few days ago the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) published its violent crime statistics —which includes homicide, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault—for the first six months of the year. Overall, the data reflect a 6 percent decline from a year earlier in the 69 cities covered, with reductions across the board in nearly all. While Columbus, Ohio, had the largest decline, at 41 percent, Washington and Miami, traditional crime hotspots, saw declines of 29 percent. Homicides fell by an average of 17 percent, with Boston and Philadelphia leading the way with 78 percent and 42 percent fewer homicides, respectively.

For David Kennedy, a criminal justice professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and director of the National Network for Safe Communities, the numbers are undoubtedly very positive; although he points out that the reality of crime is that it is often a local phenomenon, so national data does not give much insight into what may be behind it. “In a place like the United States, the national story of violent crime is really one of many local stories of violent crime. Cities don’t always move together. But this improvement in many cities is enough to show a decided national improvement. The most important thing is that it is happening, it is real, and it is, of course, very good news.”

To put the decline in context, it must also be understood that the pandemic saw a significant increase in crime nationwide. The current decline, Kennedy says, is a return to the status quo pre-Covid. “There are countless people who will say this happened because of the disruption of important public services during the pandemic, or because much of the period coincided with anti-police protests following the killing of George Floyd that forced services and care to be relocated from communities where violence was concentrated. There were also huge increases in gun purchases and the country is in the midst of the latest phase of a national opioid epidemic. I could go on, there are so many of these factors.” However, these are all just theories, there is not enough information available to confirm or deny any of them.

This means that, at least at the political level, and especially during a presidential election in which it is a central issue for so many, the perception of violent crime is more illuminating than the rates themselves: what voters think of reality is more important than reality. And while for a couple of years, since the outbreak of Covid and lockdowns until now, violent crime rates have been rising in tandem with the perception of insecurity, they are now going in opposite directions. This paradox has been the norm since the “great crime bust” began in the early 1990s.

In the United States, Donald Trump has deployed this maneuver since his emergence in politics almost a decade ago. His personal trademark has been to link alleged rampant and constantly increasing crime to “uncontrolled” immigration. A couple of acts committed by migrants are enough to illustrate the point. However, Kennedy points out, this is precisely one of the few arguments that can be reliably refuted.

“People just say, ‘This is what is happening and this is what it means,’ and there is no basis for having a rigorous discussion and measuring the truth of those positions. But sometimes it is easier to say what is not happening. And in fact, there is very strong and consistent research that says recent immigrant populations are dramatically safer than established American communities. Rates of violence and other types of crime are higher in native communities than in places where there has been recent legal and undocumented immigration. We know that, the data is very clear on that,” Kennedy explains.

This situation has forced the Democratic Party to show that it does not tremble, that it can also be tough on crime —an almost obligatory campaign slogan that comes to mean tough on crime. However, with Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate and her past as a California attorney general, when she wrote a book titled Smart on Crime (Smart on Crime), Republicans are seeking to portray her as soft on crime, that is, light on crime.

This Friday, the governor of California passed a package of ten new laws that seek to attack thefts from businesses and properties, making it easier to pursue robbers and car thieves, while increasing the penalties for those who resell stolen objects and products. And a survey of the LA Times indicates that 56 percent of Californians, supposedly one of the most progressive populations in the country, would support a proposal to be put on the ballot in November that would give harsher sentences for repeat offenders of theft and crimes involving fentanyl. There is more support for this measure than for two others that would raise the minimum wage and strengthen rent limits.