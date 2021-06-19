As they have been doing in recent years, Club América has been signing promising youngsters for its quarry and in this coming semester they have made use of the services of Iker Moreno, which comes from Atlético de San Luis and is known as the ‘Mexican Messi‘.
His nickname came from the historical Portuguese footballer, Luis Figo, named him like that in 2015 when he was discovered and he was 11 years old in his program to discover the young talent called ‘Dream football‘.
Through their social networks, TUDN confirmed the event by sharing photos of the player’s presentation at the signing of the contract
Iker Moreno Diez from Bonilla He is originally from the city of Celaya, Guanajuato on December 14 and this coming September 14 turns 18 and has stood out in recent times with the inferiors of the Potosí team with outstanding performances.
The player works as an offensive midfielder and in the last football year with Atlético de San Luis in the Under-17 category he played 32 games, 31 as a starter where he scored three goals and conceded several assists. The player will reinforce the lower categories of the azulcrema team, but is expected to play in the U-20.
