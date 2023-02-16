An expert in international relations, commenting on “Sky News Arabia” on the background of US support for intensifying the arming of Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan, indicates that America appears to have defined a strategy to drain China, which it sees, along with Russia, as a threat to its economy and interests around the world, aiming at indirect confrontation. These countries lead it, without costing a single drop of blood, such as the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

During the last period, America’s activity increased in 3 points very close to China, which are Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan. Specialists interpreted it as forming a front to blockade China. In preparation for a scenario involving it in an open war, in which it will drain its economy and military capabilities.

The three countries are the most loyal to America in that region, and they form a crescent extending from northeast to southeast China, and it is easy to provoke them against it, because each country has a land ownership crisis and disputed areas with Beijing.

Forms of American support for the allies

At the beginning of the year, Japan raised its military budget to 800 billion dollars with American support, while China denounced this, which it considered a step that would undermine peace in the region, and that it was a hostile act against it.

The United States announced the provision of significant military support to Taiwan, including strategic weapons that would make it able to defend itself, and China also responded that it was intended by that step.

The Philippines came as a third side of the triangle of the US-led coalition against China, after it threatened that it would activate defense cooperation with it if it continued “China’s provocations” near the disputed area in the South China Sea.

Allied offensive strategy

Mazen Hassan, an expert in international relations and affairs, believes that America will not involve itself in a direct war with China, “its goal is to curtail China’s economic capabilities without losing itself or bleeding a drop of blood.”

Thus, “the scenario of draining Russia through Ukraine is repeated; that is, exporting an ally in direct war with China, and America’s task is only to provide financial support with the aim of draining China militarily and economically, and encircling it with sanctions like those that fell on Russia after entering Ukraine.”

The candidate countries to play the role of Ukraine are Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines, according to Hassan, “all of them are in dispute with China regarding disputed lands and islands.”

As for the closest among the three to be the battleground, “it is Taiwan, because it is the most sensitive file for China, and it can easily ignite the situation there, and everyone remembers how quickly things got tense when Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, insisted on visiting Taiwan despite Beijing’s refusal,” according to Hassan. .

In his words, “everything that happens with China and Russia is definitely planned, and US President Joe Biden revealed it during the elections, when he confirmed that confronting Chinese and Russian expansion will be among his priorities during the presidency.”