The United States, along with its allies Japan and South Korea, is seeking to launch a system that allows real-time exchange of information on North Korean missiles.

This comes as Pyongyang conducts repeated ballistic missile tests.

A joint statement by the defense ministers of the three countries said, on Saturday, that a warning mechanism will be established that will operate by the end of this year.

North Korea has accused the United States and South Korea in particular of pursuing a hostile policy.

The exchange of data between the three countries is an important step for joint deterrence, security and stability. The exchange aims to enable the three countries to better monitor and analyze missile launches by North Korea.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Japanese counterparts, Yasukazu Hamada, and South Korean Lee Yong-sob, on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Security Forum in Singapore, which runs until Sunday.

The three countries consider North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program to be a direct threat, while tensions are increasing with Pyongyang. And

After an unprecedented series of missile tests last year, North Korea tested nuclear missiles again several times this year, in violation of United Nations resolutions.