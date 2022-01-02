During this transfer market, the possible incorporation of a central defender to reinforce the Azulcrema defense for the Clausura 2022 tournament was sounding a lot, but it seems to indicate that everything has been forgotten and the board seems to keep the players for the tournament at the door .
At first it was rumored the possible departure of Bruno valdez to the UANL Tigers of Miguel HerreraHowever, regardless of his departure, a reinforcement should have arrived in the area to establish greater competition because most players have made many mistakes during the last year.
Names like Matheus Doria and Israel Reyes, but in the end it seems that none of these movements took place and they will keep Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres Y Jordan silva, as the main options.
Definitely the defense needs a generational change in the central defense and it is that the Paraguayan Valdez has been the most consistent even though he suffered a serious injury a few months ago, while Aerie You no longer have the same security that you previously provided.
In turn, the juvenile Sebastian Cáceres He has made serious mistakes that have cost and although a young player who has a lot to improve should not be crucified, he needs a complement to help him evolve if he really wants to be a future element in the Nest.
On the other hand, Jordan silva Although he has responded to the minutes that the coaching staff has granted him, he has not yet verified that it is a long-term guarantee, that is why the azulcrema directive is making a mistake by not reinforcing the area where they have had many problems in the recent year, if during the first weeks of the tournament they have doubts they will have until February 1 to consider signing another element for the rear.
