The Eagles of America they fell dramatically to the Atlas Foxes. The current champion came to stand up on the field of the Azteca Stadium, and despite being dominated for most of the match, they took advantage of the key moments that were presented to them to make a difference and extract oil from the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
The Azulcremas started the attack with everything, showing off their new signing Alejandro Zendejas. On repeated occasions the winger went to the front causing danger; in addition to the talent of Álvaro Fidalgo who also shone on the field with luxury plays and sending poisonous passes.
However, the current Mexican champion was not intimidated, and at 69′ Diego Barbosa scored a real goal, receiving correctly from the chest and hitting an impossible volley for goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. After that, the changes began, where Federico Viñas saw activity, however, minutes later he was expelled for leaving an iron on the face of a rival.
Even so, the Americanist spirit did not cease, and with Layún and Dos Santos on the field, they were looking for the equalizer, although they neglected the lower part, a situation that was taken advantage of by Ozziel Herrera after Sebastián Cáceres’ error to put the second and defining in the cold night in the Azteca.
That is how America lost in their second match of the tournament, and now they will have to work hard in the bye week to correct the mistakes in this match. Those from Coapa only add one point in this tournament, they have not won in Liga MX since October 2021 and the start of the semester has left several doubts in the air.
