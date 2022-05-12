How do US political leaders speak when they talk about war? How do they assess the position of their country? What is the real danger of using nuclear power?

Trying to answer briefly, starting from this last question, the first quote is a must: “Our opinion is that the indications say that there is no imminent potential use of nuclear weapons,” says US intelligence. A brief respite from the final terror.

For the rest, America in these hours has its eyes fixed on the Russia-Ukraine war, in which they are preparing for a long stalemate. But her mind and heart are on China, considered the number one danger even today. To which is added an incredible fear, again, for everything that moves, sheltered from the conflict in Europe, in the bowels of the Middle East: the dark Tehran, which targets American positions in Kurdistan and plans revenge against American political leaders for the death of the general Soleimani; the effects on terrorism of the disastrous US exit from Afghanistan; and last but not least, the effects of factors not directly military, but certainly driven by military enterprises – the climate, hunger, the global economic crisis, and the galloping technological gap.

This was discussed last Tuesday, May 10, at 10 in the morning, in a curious almost coincidence, which acted as an involuntary counterpoint, to Mario Draghi who met President Biden in the White House in those same hours. Not far from the neoclassical building, in the Senate room 2175, around a large oval wooden table, the Senators of the Armed Forces Commission, one of the important Control Commissions, discussed the annual report on global threats to the United States. Answering their questions was National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, the first woman to hold this post, and General Scott Perrier, Director of the Intelligence Agency. The discussion is part of the prerogatives of the Senate which is the body that owns, in case of war, the vote on the President’s decision (even if this decision has not been presented to Congress for some time). According to the transparency rules, the session is public, except for the parts in which a “closed session” is requested. And this session has been used many times in the discussion of the Commission.

Retrieving the transcript, a long but not difficult job, helps us get a glimpse of the real state of American concerns and intentions at this complicated moment.

Avril Haines’ keynote address is definitely an indication of how America is keeping its gaze broadly on conflicts around the world. The novelty of the relationship appears in fact in identifying as the most difficult threat that of the intersection of actions between “State actors” and “non-state actors”, ie actors expressed by elements of a social and political nature. These threats, defined by Haines as’ transnational issues’ are ‘more complex, requiring multilateral, significant efforts and sustained. And they impose on everyone a series of more complicated decisions to unravel, and a greater sacrifice in bringing about a meaningful change ».

Definitely a broadening of the horizons of attention. It is true that usually in American intelligence reports there is always a lot of attention to the “democratic risks” due to diseases (years ago, a long analysis of the risk in Africa of the impact of AIDS) or climatic factors, such as democratic risk in weak leadership countries. But that this attention is intertwined with crises between states in a period of war in Europe is an interesting indication of how the near future is envisioned in the US.

Let’s start with the “State actors”, of which, one by one, Haines’ report analyzes the state of relations with the US.

The conflict in Ukraine obviously takes the lion’s share, but the list, as the Director says, “begins with the People’s Republic of China, which remains an unparalleled priority for the intelligence community, and continues with Russia, Iran and North Korea” . The priority is due to the fact that China “is the country that comes closest to competing on an equal footing with the US on national security, pushing to pass regulations to its advantage, is managing to challenge us on many grounds. Economic, military, and technological “.

China “is particularly adept at putting together a global governmental approach to demonstrate strength, and push neighboring countries to agree to its choices. Including territorial and maritime ones. The claim of sovereignty over Taiwan is at the heart of President Xi’s initiative, determined to enter Taiwan according to his rules. The CIA would prefer a forced unification that avoids an armed conflict, as a result of which it has increased diplomatic, political and military pressure on the island. China is also engaged in the largest nuclear arsenal expansion and diversification effort in its history. It is also working to equalize and overcome the American space commitment, and poses the most active and consistent threat to the US government and the private sector ”. These are not new statements but in this case very decisive and used to underline why the CIA is now considered by Washington as the number one danger. These assessments confirm the opinion of many analysts on the real enemy (China) that hides behind the clash with Russia.

Russia, in Haines’ report, is preceded by an “of course”, an obviously introducing the country as a focus of “a critical priority, in light of Putin’s tragic invasion of Ukraine, which produced a shock in the geopolitical order with implications for the future that we are only now beginning to understand ».

As you can see, there is not much breathlessness in this indication.

And we understand why in the following. The analysis offered to the senators is in fact tinged with a certain satisfaction, even if one cannot speak of complacency. The subject of the communication is «Putin’s failure to take Kiev, which deprived Russia of preventing gthe US and NATO from giving significant military aid to Ukraine. Furthermore, Russia has had to face significant internal challenges within its organization, forcing a change of objectives, from Kiev to Donbass ».

Interestingly, in the debate following the report, more than one senator aggressively returns to the issue. One of them repeatedly asks why, however, the error of assessment “was also of the US intelligence, which expected a quick capture of Kiev”, adding that the same intelligence error was made for Afghanistan in which had presented an army capable of resisting the Taliban. Haines’ response is very diplomatic: “We have a committee that is evaluating the case. I would say that the two cases are a combination of the will to fight and the ability to do so ». General Scott Berrier echoes her by saying that “there is a nuance between the ability and the will to fight.” And he refers to a discussion behind closed doors. Topic postponed.

Returning to Haines’ report, the near future of the war in Ukraine is set in “a month or two that will be significant. Because the Russians will step up their efforts, but even if they are successful, we are not sure that the outcome in Donbass will really stop the war. Putin is preparing for a protracted conflict leading to successes beyond this zone. We think that Putin has not changed objectives, even if at the moment he is concentrating on conquering the 20 prefectures in Luhansk and Donetsk, to crush the best Ukrainian forces that are defending the East ». However, there is skepticism about the success of this project. “The Russian forces are capable of conquering these objectives, we believe they will not be able to expand their control, and connect Odessa, without activating a form of mobilization.” The obstacle to any negotiation, Haines continues, is precisely this, believing in things that are not exactly what the leaders think: “Since both Russia and Ukraine believe they will be able to make progress militarily, we do not see any viable road for a negotiation, in the short term ».

In short, the battle is settling “in a war of friction combined with the reality that Putin has to confront with a distance between his ambitions and the military capacity of Russia”.

These are analyzes that do not lead to greater tranquility, on the contrary: “In the coming months it is possible that we will move on a more unpredictable trajectory, one of greater” escalation “, and in general of decisions taken by Russia according to the situation that arises from time to time. lap”. And we are talking here of “more drastic measures, possible martial law, reorientation of industrial production, increase in military production”. In the coming weeks, Haines is confident of increasing efforts to stop military aid to Ukraine.

And nuclear power? The US intelligence director is very cautious on this very thorny issue.

«We believe that the presidPutin will continue to use the nuclear threat as a deterrent. If he sees that the US continues to underestimate the threat of him, it is possible that he will authorize a new large nuclear exercise. We also believe that it will only resort to the use of nuclear weapons if it perceives a real threat to the regime or the country. There is always a possibility of course of errors, and involuntary escalation “, but, continues Haines,” our intelligence could mitigate it. ” There is no explanation as to the meaning of this statement.

Naturally on the nuclear issue, the senators will insist a lot in the discussion, coming to have more precise answers.

For example, they ask the general to be precise: what is his balance of the military situation? «I would describe it like this: the Russians are not winning and Ukraine is not winning. We are in a bit of a stalemate ». And who risks more in this stalemate? Russia or Ukraine? “A stalemate does not mean an armistice. It means an unpredictable confrontation in which both sides lose men, equipment, weapons and vehicles ».

Finally on nuclear power, and so we close as we started. Haines receives an irreverent question from a senator: “Ours is an ambiguous position. We want to support Ukraine but not get to the Third World War ». She replies that indeed “we are in this position”. But our “opinion is that we are not faced with an imminent use of nuclear weapons. Unless there is a perception of a real threat to the regime and Russia. If Putin thinks he is losing the war, or that NATO is intervening, there are many things he could do to escalate before resorting to nuclear weapons. “

Let’s hope the US Intelligence Director is right.