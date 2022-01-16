America continues to move in the transfer market. The azulcrema team has only been able to add two elements to its squad for the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament: Jonathan dos Santos and Diego Valdés. The Eagles have had problems incorporating more players: the negotiations for Brian Ocampo and Pablo Solari have not been successful, while the operation for Alejandro Zendejas has taken longer than expected.
In this context, the azulcrema board has set its sights on a footballer who already has experience in Liga MX and who is considered by his national team: Paul Arriola. The 26-year-old Mexican-American winger, who played in Mexican soccer with Dorados de Sinaloa and Xolos de Tijuana, would be very close to joining the ranks of the Eagles. According to the most recent reports, the operation is almost closed and his arrival will be to generate more competition on the right side.
Paul Arriola would not occupy a place as a foreigner because he has dual nationality. The soccer player from Chula Vista, California, currently plays for DC United of Major League Soccer (MLS), a club with which he has a contract until 2023. However, reports indicate that the negotiation is very well underway and that it is practically a fact his incorporation to the Eagles.
In an interview with the TUDN chain, the same player left open the possibility of reaching Club América. “Yes, there is something, I don’t know if it’s a rumor or it’s real. I can’t say much. But there is interest,” said Paul Arriola when questioned about it.
#América #Paul #Arriola #reinforce #Clausura
Leave a Reply