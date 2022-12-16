America has begun its participation in the Sky Cup, the Mexican team faced Necaxa in a match that, unlike the previous ones in this friendly competition, was charged with emotions and goals. The final result ended in a three-goal tie between the two institutions and it seems that despite the long break and still having casualties in the squad, Coapa’s men are still fine in front of the goal.
Despite everything, within Coapa they still have issues to resolve, starting with the excess of foreigners within the workforce, under any scenario, those from the country’s capital must release two of their unborn in Mexico. In addition, Fernando Ortiz and the club’s board of directors are still looking for just one more reinforcement for the squad, the right-back who has caused so many headaches inside the nest and who they hope to solve as soon as possible before the start of the tournament on January 6 .
Despite the renewal of Miguel Layún, the capitalists are still looking for a right-back who must also be Mexican, since they do not have places for foreigners and they will only be able to bet on the market of Mexican soccer players. For several days now, in America they have defined their two market targets, Diego Barbosa from Atlás and Julian Araujo from the Galaxy, however, they have not been able to progress due to the signing of either of them, although, starting next week they could present final offer for the red and black man.
