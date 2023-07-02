The sources said the program would likely be open to refugees in Mexico from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

One source said migrants would need to prove they were in Mexico before June 6 to be among those eligible for the program.

The sources, who are an American official, a Mexican official and two well-informed people who all spoke on the condition that their names not be published, confirmed that the issue is still under discussion and no final decisions have been taken regarding it yet. It was not clear how many people would benefit from such a programme.

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants from those four countries passed through Mexico to reach the United States during the political and economic turmoil of recent years.

The sources said the plan under discussion would allow qualified immigrants who authorities have approved for refugee status to enter through the US refugee resettlement program, which is only available to applicants from abroad. Unlike most immigrants, who seek asylum after entering the United States, these refugees receive immediate work permits and government benefits such as housing and employment assistance.

Refugees using the US resettlement program can apply to become permanent residents within one year. To be approved, they must prove that they are being persecuted because of their race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it is in constant contact with the United States on expanding labor mobility and refugee protection.

She explained that she had held discussions on various programs and policies for this goal while always preserving national sovereignty.

The ministry added that it had not yet reached any agreement with the United States.