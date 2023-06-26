The US Coast Guard is investigating the cause of an internal explosion on the tourist submarine “Titan” as it headed towards the wreckage of the “Titanic”, killing all five people on board, officials said Sunday.

The announcement came a day after Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said it would conduct its own investigation into the submarine’s implosion and raised questions about the nature of regulations for such expeditions.

“My primary goal is to prevent such an incident by making recommendations to enhance the safety of maritime space around the world,” Captain Jason Neubauer, the US Coast Guard’s chief investigator, said at a news conference in Boston.

He added that the Coast Guard opened an investigation on Friday and is working with the FBI to recover evidence, including a salvage operation at the wreck site on the sea floor, which is approximately 488 meters from the wreck of the “Titanic”, about four kilometers below the surface.

Neubauer said he will share the investigation’s findings with the International Maritime Organization and other groups “to help improve the safety framework for submarine operations around the world.”

He added that the coast guard is in contact with the families of the five dead, and that investigators “are taking all precautions at the site if we want to find human remains.”