The US Department of Justice’s top national security attorney told lawmakers on Thursday that the department is investigating a cyber breach related to the Federal Court’s records management system.

Matt Olsen, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, noted the risk of cyber-attacks by foreign countries, telling the US House Judiciary Committee that the incident was “a major concern”.

Olsen made the comments in response to questions from Representative Jerrold Nadler, the committee’s Democratic chair, who said “three hostile foreign elements” attacked the court’s filing system.

Nadler said the commission only became aware in March of the “astonishing extent” of the breach. Olsen stated that the Department of Justice is working closely with the federal judiciary across the country to address this issue.

Olsen did not comment on who was behind the attack, but noted that his department has generally focused on the dangers of cyberattacks by foreign countries.

The Administrative Office of the US Courts said in January 2021 that it had added new security measures to protect confidential or sealed records after an apparent breach of the case management and electronic filing system.

It was not possible to know more details at the moment. A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said that the ministry as a general policy does not confirm or deny the existence of specific investigations.