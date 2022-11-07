Tuesday, November 8, 2022
America is interested in signing Brandon Vázquez, a figure from Cincinnati

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
Fernando Ortiz’s project within America will continue. The team from the capital of the country will make some modifications within the squad seeking to release the cards with the least contribution and fill the minimum gaps that are within the squad so that in 2023 they will seek their revenge and achieve the Liga MX title that has been awarded to them. skipped this semester.

Ferdinand Ortiz

America v Puebla – Playoffs Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages

One of the positions that America seeks to strengthen is that of center forward. Well, although it is true that those from the nest have Henry Martin, the second best forward of the last semester, the reality is that neither Jonathan Rodríguez nor Federico Viñas lived up to expectations. And it is for this reason that those from Coapa are looking for a Mexican striker and they have an interesting option on the table.

The agent of Brandon Vázquez, the Mexican revelation of the MLS, would have offered the player to the Coapa team and the ‘9’ is a piece that America is interested in, since they consider him a footballer with a very good goal average and who can also boast conditions other than Henry Martin. The price of signing him could be the big handbrake because the Cincinnati team will not negotiate for less than 5 million dollars.


