The US presidential official, who requested that his name not be published, said that Sullivan discussed with Dermer, who is close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “the transition to a new phase in the war to focus on important Hamas goals,” according to Agence France-Presse.

He added that the discussions between American and Israeli officials also touched on “practical steps to improve the humanitarian situation and reduce harm to civilians,” as well as “efforts” aimed at enhancing the chances of releasing detainees held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The United States increasingly insists that the Israeli army, in its military operations in the Gaza Strip, prioritize surgical strikes that cause the fewest possible civilian casualties.

Recently, Democratic President Joe Biden has not hesitated to publicly express his differences with Netanyahu's conservative government.

The meeting between Sullivan and Dermer came hours after Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy warned that the war going on since October 7 between his army and Hamas would continue for “several more months.”

According to a second White House official, the meeting between Sullivan and Drimmer also touched on the need “to prepare for the day after the end of the war, including issues of governance and security in Gaza, finding a political horizon for the Palestinians, and continuing to work on normalization,” according to Agence France-Presse.