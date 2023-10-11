Sullivan added to reporters at a press conference at the White House: “We are focusing on this issue, and there are ongoing consultations.”

He added: “Its details are under discussion among executive agencies, and I do not want to announce much about it publicly at the present time.”

Israel launched air strikes on Palestinians in Gaza after Hamas attacked it on Saturday, killing hundreds.

The United Nations said that more than 180,000 Gazans have become homeless.

In response to a question about civilian casualties in Gaza during the press conference Tuesday, Sullivan said of the United States and Israel: “We do not intentionally target civilians.”

He added: “We are working to ensure that our military operations are conducted in accordance with the rule of law and the laws of war.”

