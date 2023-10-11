Sullivan added to reporters at a press conference at the White House: “We are focusing on this issue, and there are ongoing consultations.”
He added: “Its details are under discussion among executive agencies, and I do not want to announce much about it publicly at the present time.”
Israel launched air strikes on Palestinians in Gaza after Hamas attacked it on Saturday, killing hundreds.
The United Nations said that more than 180,000 Gazans have become homeless.
In response to a question about civilian casualties in Gaza during the press conference Tuesday, Sullivan said of the United States and Israel: “We do not intentionally target civilians.”
He added: “We are working to ensure that our military operations are conducted in accordance with the rule of law and the laws of war.”
The latest developments and repercussions of the Gaza attacks
- The escalation began with Hamas launching dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.
- The Israeli army then announced that a number of Palestinian militants had infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip.
- In response, the Israeli army launched a military operation called “Iron Swords”, against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
- Confrontations between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces are still continuing.
- Palestine: The death toll in Gaza rose to 900 people on Wednesday, and more than 4,600 were injured.
- Israel: The number of Israeli deaths since Saturday morning has risen to more than 1,200 dead, in addition to more than 2,700 injured.
- Several countries announced the organization of “special flights” to evacuate their nationals from Israel.
- World Health Organization: Egypt will allow the organization to use the Rafah crossing to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
