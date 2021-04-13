White House spokeswoman Jane Saki said today, Tuesday, that the White House is “concerned” about Iran’s “provocative” announcement that it will begin enriching uranium to a purity of 60 percent.

“We are definitely concerned about this provocative advertisement,” Sacchi said. We are confident that the diplomatic track is the only way to make progress in this regard, and that holding talks, even if they are indirect, is the best way to reach a solution. ”

A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran had informed the UN agency of its intention to enrich uranium to a purity of up to 60% in an experimental plant above ground at the “Natanz” nuclear facility, in confirmation of previous Iranian announcements.

“Iran informed the IAEA that it intends to start producing uranium hexafluoride enriched to the level of 60% uranium 235 at the experimental fuel enrichment plant” in Natanz, the report said.