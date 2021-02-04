“America is back, diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy.” These two sentences, uttered by Joe Biden in his first foreign policy speech as US President Thursday, are what the world has been waiting for. After four chaotic years with Donald Trump, hopes are enormous that the US will again become a predictable partner – at least for countries that are pursuing similar goals.

Biden chose the State Department for his appearance. In the hall named after Benjamin Franklin, one of the “Founding Fathers” of the United States, he speaks to the State Department employees who have suffered most from Trump’s “America first” policy over the past four years. Trump and his foreign minister Mike Pompeo had little love for diplomacy and multilateralism; for them this is a sign of weakness.

Coal phase-out, climate change, sector coupling: The briefing for the energy and climate sector. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs. Free test now!

Moving away from “America first”

It is different with the new US administration, in which Antony Blinken as foreign minister is supposed to repair relations with partner countries in Europe, for example. After “years of neglect”, Biden announced that his government would “rebuild alliances” and called for greater international cooperation. Challenges such as the corona pandemic, climate change and the fight against the proliferation of nuclear weapons could only be met through cooperation between nations. “We can’t do it alone,” says Biden.

[Jeden Donnerstag die wichtigsten Entwicklungen aus Amerika direkt ins Postfach – mit dem Newsletter „Washington Weekly“ unserer USA-Korrespondentin Juliane Schäuble. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/washington-weekly]

For the most part, the 20-minute speech is rather general, with Biden also announcing a few fundamental changes in direction. The President explains that Trump’s plans to withdraw 12,000 American soldiers from Germany will be stopped for the time being. His Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, will first conduct a comprehensive investigation into the global US troop presence. He also announced the end of support for the military operations of Saudi Arabia and allied states against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. “This war has to end.”

Doubts about America’s leadership

In his inaugural address on January 20, Biden promised that America would lead through the strength of its example and not solely through its abundance of power. After the storm on the Capitol, the US has to put up with questions about what model it can currently be in the world in terms of democracy.

Biden only indirectly addresses these doubts about American leadership when he says: American values ​​have been “under pressure” and “on the edge of the abyss” in recent weeks. But with a view to the military coup in Myanmar, he reiterates that attempts to overturn the outcome of legitimate elections cannot be accepted. He must have been aware that many also apply this to the events in the USA.

But leadership also means that the new US administration will increasingly demand the commitment of its partners. For example, in the question of how the West should react to the increasingly self-confident China. Biden says he wants to work “shoulder to shoulder” with the allies and counter authoritarian states like China and Russia more resolutely.

New way of dealing with Russia

When dealing with Russia, the Biden government has already made it clear that criticism will again be expressed openly and clearly in the future. The arrest of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was quickly and sharply condemned. On Thursday, Biden called on Russia to release Navalny “immediately”.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Ukraine conflict and the large-scale hacker attack on American authorities and companies, for which the USA believes Moscow is responsible, was also discussed in the first telephone conversation between Biden and Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the USA and Russia quickly managed to extend the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty until 2026.

The Europeans, on the other hand, have to be prepared for the fact that the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline will remain a dispute under the new government. Germany is particularly under pressure.

Climate protection becomes a key issue

When it comes to the nuclear deal with Iran, the world is eagerly awaiting how Washington will proceed after Trump unilaterally terminated the treaty in 2018. Tehran, encouraged by the past few years, has stepped up its stance and declared that it will not accept any changes to the agreement.

What is certain, however, is that the USA will again demonstrate interest in climate protection under Biden. The new president announced America’s return to the Paris Agreement on the first day of his term of office.

Biden has entrusted a political heavyweight with the issue of former Foreign Secretary John Kerry. Climate protection and clean energies should also play a major role in domestic politics, for example in infrastructure measures.

In turn, it will be a challenge for Biden that many Americans have increasingly questioned their country’s global commitment in recent years. He has to convince them that it will also benefit the USA if they have more influence on world affairs again.