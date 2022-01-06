Cool, such a packed RST First Edition with four-wheel steering, automatic air suspension, a Multi-Flex tailgate, a large 17-inch screen and Super Cruise, thick rims and painted bumpers. But give us the Work Truck version of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, in the first photos above. Plastic bumpers, steel rims and just no scratches or dents from the factory. As Mister Pick-up once intended. You’re looking at the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevrolet’s electric pickup and the formidable opponent of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Rivian R1T and, soon, the Tesla Cybertruck.

The new Chevrolet Silverado EV is on General Motors’ Ultium EV platform. This is the platform where, for example, the new GMC Hummer EV is located, but also an electric delivery van called BrightDrop EV600. The pick-up can go about 650 kilometers on a single battery charge and should be able to charge at a serious speed of 350 kW. That equates to approximately 150 kilometers of additional range in 10 minutes.

Power of the Chevrolet Silverado EV

The Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is the more powerful of the two. The two electric motors (one per axle) together produce 664 hp and 1,060 Nm. The 0-100 time is around 4.5 seconds. The Work Truck is slightly more sensible, but still not a wimp. It offers 510 hp and 833 Nm. The WT can pull 3,600 kilos and transport about 550 kilos. There is a version on the way that can tow 9,000 kilos.

Like the Ford F-150 Lightning, you can plug your tools into the pickup. The socket provides up to 10.2 kW. For now, the Chevrolet Silverado EV only comes as a “Crew Cab,” meaning there’s always a back seat. The popularity of the Ford F-150 Lightning shows that many Americans see the usefulness of an electric pick-up. Production has already been scaled up from 80,000 to 150,000 units per year.

Price Chevrolet Silverado EV

As is more common with electric cars, Chevrolet offers the most expensive version first. Americans step into the thickest RST First Edition for the equivalent of 92,000 euros. Deliveries of this pick-up will start in the autumn of 2023. As soon as production starts, the Work Truck will be on the market for the equivalent of 34,000 euros. More versions will follow later, such as the off-road-loving Trail Boss. There are no known plans to bring the pick-up to the Netherlands.