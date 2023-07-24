Like someone who orders his or her partner to go to the gym more often, only to complain that evenings together on the couch are too short, governments with the best intentions also get into trouble. Everyone has to use an electric car, but then the state treasury suddenly misses out on a lot of income from fuel excise duties. Even in America this is a threat.

Currently, the state of Washington collects about 12 cents per gallon, or just under 50 cents per gallon in units of freedom. According to the website KIMA the state wants to replace the fuel tax with a mileage tax of 2.5 cents per mile, which equates to approximately one and a half cents per kilometer. In the state of Georgia they are considering about the same, but only part of the excise tax would be removed there.

In the Netherlands we will start road pricing from 2030, officially called Paying according to Use (BnG). Road pricing has been a topic of conversation since the 1990s, well before EVs were on sale. Back then, the counter argument was always: raise the fuel excise, then you have the easiest way of road pricing. You then automatically pay for use. With the advent of EVs, that kite no longer applies, because EV drivers do not pay excise duties.

Road pricing and excise duties in the Netherlands

BnG only replaces road tax in the Netherlands, but excise duties on fuels will remain. Fuel drivers therefore actually pay double tax per kilometer: once when filling up and once afterwards when the kilometer charge is settled. Moreover, it seems that the levy here will be no less than 7 to 8 cents per kilometer. According to the CNV trade union, people who go to work by car will soon pay an extra 300 euros per month.

The reason why fuel taxes remain so high is not an evil plot by blood-drinking ministers in pizza joint basements, but very simple: the government really wants us to drive electric and discourages the use of petrol and diesel cars. For the fuel drivers, the approach of the states of Washington and Georgia will certainly feel a lot fairer.