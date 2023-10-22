Amid doubts and needs, Lichnovsky was signed by the América team upon the closing of the summer market. The defender arrived at the nest on loan from the Tigres team, where he was erased, without adding a single minute on the field with the current Liga MX champion and 72 hours later, due to the enormous number of injuries of the eagles in the center of the defense, he debuted with the team from the country’s capital in the classic against Chivas.
From that moment everything has been ownership upon ownership for the Chilean defender, who has earned the trust of his teammates, as well as that of the fans. Today, it seems that of all the defenders on the squad, Igor is the one with the most support from Jardine within América, so much so that the team from the country’s capital is already considering a long-term future with the footballer who today belongs to Tigres .
Línea Azulcrema anticipates that the América management is already very seriously considering sitting at the table with the people of the Tigres to negotiate the definitive transfer of the central defender. In Coapa they understand that Igor is giving them much more on the playing field than the club expected and they know that he is earning his continuity day by day, which is why, if those from the UANL are accessible with the price, it is a fact that Lichnovsky could be bought by the Eagles team.
