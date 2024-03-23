Now that more and more scientific research shows that the climate apocalypse is not happening, America is weakening its emission standards.

While what Mark Rutte described in 2019 as the 'white wine-sipping elite in Amsterdam' is worried about the rapidly approaching new cabinet, the tide is increasingly turning. The seemingly unstoppable advance of… woke industrial complex seems to be…erm…slowly but surely being stopped.

No more music in the Agenda

Elections throughout Europe show that there is no longer any political gain to be made from inciting fear based on the climate, nor the 'away with us' ideology. More and more companies are noticing the bottom line that as soon as you… woke goes, you too broke go. And we know how those things work. When there is no longer any political or financial music in these kinds of matters, they disappear.

Pleasant

After all, everyone is done with it now. Even the group of young people after the millennials and Gen Z want to play 'ordinary' soldiers again trad wife become. Peak woke so it has been, approximately 2021/22. We just have to survive the aftereffects for a while. After that, it will probably be fun in society again.

Dems

This realization has also descended on Joe Biden's regime. The American in his 80s is still the leader of the free world and hopes to remain so. Although the POTUS is unprecedentedly unpopular with the people, his party gives him every opportunity to do so. There is no real opponent. The Dems Apparently they are happy to portray Joe as a cardboard cutout of a President, while those in power formulate policy behind the scenes.

Frustratingly

It is a risky strategy, because no matter how bizarre, Joe is so unpopular that he has a real chance of losing to Donald Trump. Apparently people now feel the hot breath on the orange real estate magnate's neck. Because rules regarding emissions, which, just like here in Europe, are detrimental to the economy and have little or no use, are being relaxed.

Standards weakened

The Americans' original intention was that by 2030, two out of three new cars sold would be an EV. But this rule has now been greatly weakened. The aim now is to halve the average emissions of newly sold cars in 2032 compared to 2026. According to the politicians, this will result in the same, if not better, emissions reduction. But it will be no coincidence that this rule change comes after both Ford and GM have already indicated that they do not want to go along with those electronic cakes. Production is expensive and demand is disappointing.

Lobby

Both manufacturers and unions have lobbied for the rules to be weakened politicians are now going along with this. The car industry still provides many jobs in the States and these are at risk if strict rules apply. Trump makes no secret of the fact that he is willing to give the car industry all the space it needs. Biden may hope to attract some of the petrolheads back to his side. Seems realistic and sensible to us move, even if it is motivated by self-interest for Joe. Should Europe quickly follow suit, or should we be the lazy guide continent? Let us know in the comments!

This article America does the sensible thing, significantly weakens emissions regulations first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#America #acting #wisely #significantly #weakening #emissions #regulations