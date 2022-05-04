Club América unexpectedly qualified for the Clausura 2022 tournament playoffs, placing among the top four teams in the tournament in the regular phase, something they achieved thanks to the intervention of Fernando Ortiz on the bench.
However, for the next tournament, as expected, there will be movements within the azulcrema team, with the attack zone being the one that will need to be reinforced the most, due to the low scoring quota that their forwards have had, Federico Vinas, Henry Martin Y Roger Martinezas well as the criticism they have received from a sector of the fans.
Among the options to reinforce the azulcrema offensive is the Argentine attacker from Pumas UNAM, Juan Ignacio Dinennoaccording to information from a journalist W Sports, Gerardo Melinwho is experiencing a great moment with the auriazul team, however, would not be the club that would have him in his sights, since clubs like Cruz Azul, Tigres UANL and Rayados de Monterrey, would also be on the lookout.
Juan Dinenno The 27-year-old has a contract with the university club until December 2021, so he will have to renew it before he decides to leave as a free agent and leave no profit for the institution.
During the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament, he scored five goals and provided four assists, while in the CONCACAF Champions League He has played seven games and has scored nine goals.
In addition, this Wednesday, May 4, he will play the grand final against Seattle Sounders to try to proclaim himself champion of the international tournament and have the possibility of playing the next Club World Cup.
