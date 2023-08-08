President Joe Biden’s administration will announce $200 million in new weapons aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, US officials said, as it begins distributing $6.2 billion in funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error that overestimated aid to Ukraine by billions.

The Pentagon said in May that it had mistakenly assigned a higher value than required to weapons being sent by the United States to Kiev when employees used an improper value in labeling the billions in munitions, missiles and other equipment being sent to Ukraine.

Ukraine needs weapons that can be sent from US stockpiles in a matter of days or weeks, and the accounting error has been in Kiev’s favor because it enables more equipment to be sent.