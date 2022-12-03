US President Joe Biden’s administration intends to end the public health emergency over the monkeypox virus, US news website Axios reported on Friday.

The site quoted a statement by US Secretary of Health Javier Becerra as saying that the Department of Health and Human Services “does not expect to renew the declaration of a state of emergency,” which is scheduled to expire on January 31, due to the decrease in the number of HIV cases in the United States.

The state of public health emergency due to the monkeypox virus was declared for the first time last August and then renewed in November.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since November 25, new cases of the virus have fallen to less than 10 per day.

It is noteworthy that the number of daily cases peaked in the summer, when 459 cases were recorded on August 6.