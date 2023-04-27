Club América is already preparing its duel corresponding to matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. Las Águilas will visit FC Juárez at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium and will seek to seal their direct qualification to the league. On paper, the team led by Fernando Ortiz is a clear favorite.
In their last five matches, the cream-blue club has four victories and just one draw against the Braves. América is currently in second position in the general table, with 31 units, and with a win or draw it will advance directly to the big party of Liga MX. In case of losing, they would have to wait for the results of Toluca and Pachuca.
In the duel on matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023, against Pumas, two América players were booked: Miguel Layún and Néstor Araujo. Both elements saw the yellow card due to unsportsmanlike conduct, as established in the weekly report of the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).
Despite this situation, the Coapa team will not be suspended due to card accumulation. The players who are at risk of missing a game if they are booked are Óscar Jiménez and Diego Valdés.
According to the Liga MX regulations, if a club wants the yellow cards accumulated by its players to be erased to avoid a possible suspension at the start of the league, they must pay a fine for each warning.
At this time, there are no injured players at the Nido de Coapa, so ‘Tano’ Ortiz will have all the players on his squad at his disposal for the match against FC Juárez.
