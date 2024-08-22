América will face Puebla on matchday 5 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Las Águilas will try to get back on track after a disappointing run in the Leagues Cup. They will face the Franja team, one of the weakest in the entire competition.
The good news for the Azulcremas is that the duels against Puebla usually go very well for them. In their last 15 encounters, América has 12 victories and only three draws. The last victory of the Puebla team was recorded in the already distant Clausura 2018.
Below we tell you which Águilas players will not be available for the match against the Camoteros next Saturday, August 24.
André Jardine will be able to use almost his entire squad for the match against Puebla. However, there are some elements that remain in doubt for this match.
Kevin Álvarez was out during the final part of the Clausura 2024 and the start of the Apertura 2024 due to undergoing an operation to overcome his pubalgia. The right back, according to reports, would have already recovered from his injury and could reappear against the Puebla team.
Alejandro Zendejas is another of Jardine’s doubts for this match. It seems that the Mexican-American winger’s progress has been positive, but he could be out of action for at least a couple more weeks.
Finally, it seems that Javairo Dilrosun could return with the Eagles after suffering a physical discomfort in the Leagues Cup round of 16 match against St. Louis City.
