Matchday 8 of the 2024 Apertura of the Liga Mx is about to start and as it is a double-match week, we will see how América faces this with a squad certainly depleted by injuries after the Leagues Cup, when facing Atlas who is coming off a 2-0 victory over Pachuca at the Jalisco Stadium.
Unfortunately for André Jardine, this start to the campaign has been fraught with physical issues for his players, situations that seem to be starting to improve as the weeks go by, but we will see how he deals with them having two games in one week.
Among all the injured players that Club América has had after the tournament played in the United States, it is already known that Igor Lichnovsky and Diego Valdés are on the list, as well as Alejandro Zendejas, who could already get minutes against the red and black team.
This is not all for the blue-cream hospital, in the press conference prior to the National Classic, André Jardine confirmed that Sebastián Cáceres will be out for at least a month after suffering an injury to the femoral biceps of his right leg.
For the second consecutive match, América will host a team from Guadalajara at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. This time, Atlas will be the opponent. The match will be played this coming Tuesday, September 17, at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.
#America #Injured #suspended #players #Atlas #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply