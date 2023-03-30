Next Saturday, April 1, the Águilas del América will perform at the Aztec stadium to receive León, on Matchday 13 of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, of the MX League, a rather striking duel because the Azulcremas are third in the table with 23 points, while La Fiera is second with 24.
It is already mentioned that the Coapa team could present a patched lineup because the Paraguayan just returned from their respective teams this Wednesday Richard Sancheza Peruvian man Peter Aquino and the Uruguayans jonathan rodriguez and sebastian cacereswho will be training on Thursday to see in what conditions they returned to Mexico.
Who is low for the match is the Colombian Roger Martinezsince he suffered an injury to the right femoral biceps and a first-degree myofibrillar rupture after the friendly match against Xolos. And although it was mentioned that his return will depend on the evolution of the coffee grower during the therapies, full recovery could take six to eight weeks, which is why he could be completely out of the tournament.
On the other hand, it was mentioned that the Uruguayan Federico Vinas He could also be out after receiving a hard blow to the head during the friendly match against the border team, however, he worked normally in training this Tuesday, so he could be considered.
Regarding those suspended, no azulcrema is. It should only be remembered that there are those who would be close to being suspended for accumulating cards like the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenezwith four.
In the end, if all of those mentioned could not appear against the Panzas Verdes, the formation would be: Luis Malagon; Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes, Louis Fuentes, emilio lara; jonathan dos santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes; brian rodriguez, Alexander Zendejas and Henry Martin.
