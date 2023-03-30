GENERAL SALE! 🦅🎟️ attend the @Aztec stadium This Saturday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m.

💻 | Online sale: https://t.co/XI24QpZh5n

🏟️ | Box office 1 of the Azteca from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from March 29 to 31. All ticket offices on Saturday 1, starting at 2:00 p.m.#SomosAmerica🦅 pic.twitter.com/XsRzlYMsAP — Club America (@ClubAmerica) March 29, 2023

Who is low for the match is the Colombian Roger Martinezsince he suffered an injury to the right femoral biceps and a first-degree myofibrillar rupture after the friendly match against Xolos. And although it was mentioned that his return will depend on the evolution of the coffee grower during the therapies, full recovery could take six to eight weeks, which is why he could be completely out of the tournament.

INJURED América reported that Roger Martínez has an injury to the right femoral biceps and his return will be according to his evolution.#America #RogerMartinez #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/DkdNnsuH9U – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) March 29, 2023

Regarding those suspended, no azulcrema is. It should only be remembered that there are those who would be close to being suspended for accumulating cards like the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenezwith four.