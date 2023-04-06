This weekend there will be another duel with shades of league when América receives the super leader Rayados de Monterrey in the Aztec stadiumfor the matchday 14 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX.
It should be remembered that the Eagles will not have their coach, the Argentine Fernando Ortizwho was suspended for two matches after clashing with his compatriot, Nicolas Larcamonhelmsman of Liona duel that was full of controversy due to the referee’s performance Fernando Hernandezwho dropped a knee to an emerald element, receiving twelve punishment games.
Likewise, the Colombian Roger Martinez It is also ruled out, since last week it was reported that he suffered a first degree myofibrillar rupture, without knowing the time he would be out, since it was handled that everything would depend on his evolution, while others speculate that he will lose the rest of the contest. .
Other than that, there is good news for the tanosince it has an almost complete squad since it has not been suspended due to the accumulation of cards, nor more injuries, since the Uruguayan Federico Vinas appeared on the bench since the clash against the Panzas Verdes, in addition to those reprimanded in said match such as the Chilean Diego Valdesthe Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and Luis Malagon they only have three, two and one card, respectively.
In this way, the strategist could repeat his last alignment with Malagón, sebastian caceres, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, emilio lara, jonathan dos santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, leo suarez, jonathan rodriguezValdes and Henry Martin.
