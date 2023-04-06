GENERAL SALE! 🦅🎟️

attend the @Aztec stadium This Saturday, April 8 at 9:10 p.m.

💻 | Online sale: https://t.co/7vx9bM655w

🏟️ | Box office 1 of the Azteca from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from April 5 to 7. All ticket offices on Saturday 8, starting at 4:00 p.m.#SomosAmerica🦅 pic.twitter.com/0jYP1RWyfB — Club America (@ClubAmerica) April 5, 2023

Likewise, the Colombian Roger Martinez It is also ruled out, since last week it was reported that he suffered a first degree myofibrillar rupture, without knowing the time he would be out, since it was handled that everything would depend on his evolution, while others speculate that he will lose the rest of the contest. .

OFFICIAL Sanctions: – 2-game suspension for León player Lucas Romero.

– 2-game suspension for Fernando Ortiz and Nicolás Larcamón.

– 12 game suspension for referee Fernando Hernández. What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jLRzJKA3RY — renacova (@renacova) April 4, 2023

In this way, the strategist could repeat his last alignment with Malagón, sebastian caceres, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, emilio lara, jonathan dos santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, leo suarez, jonathan rodriguezValdes and Henry Martin.