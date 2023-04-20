América is already preparing for next Saturday, April 22, when it receives Pumas at the Aztec stadium for another edition of Capital Classiccorresponding to Matchday 16 of the 2023 Closing Tournament, of the MX League, seeking to take the three classics of the semester having defeated Chivas and Blue Cross.
From the outset, it seems that the Eagles could not count on their captain and star striker, Henry Martin, as he has been distressed by an injury, which has generated a lot of concern on the part of the medical staff. For now, La Bomba keeps working separately from his teammates aiming to play the duel on Saturday.
Others that will be being analyzed to find out if they will start or will be on the substitute bench are Nestor Araujo and Israel Reyessince both were summoned by the Mexican team for this Wednesday’s duel against USA. Both the former Puebla like the ex of Celta Vigo They started and played the entire commitment. Added to this, another of the footballers who was not seen in training went to Jurgen Dammwithout knowing the reason, remembering that the rumors mention that he would leave the team for the next season, although he himself has denied it.
On the other hand, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz You can already count on the Colombian Roger Martinez, who left behind the muscular discomfort he suffered during the friendlies held in the United States. The coffee grower was already available before Blue CrossHowever, El Tano decided to keep him on the bench to avoid any setbacks.
Likewise, the Chilean Diego Valdes You must be very careful to receive a preventive card because it would be the fifth and you would miss the last date of the regular season. Who has three is the Uruguayan striker jonathan rodriguezwhile the rest of the team can rest easy.
Finally, Tano Ortiz He would have no problem putting together his starting eleven, since he has most of his pupils. Luis Malagon in the goal, the Uruguayan sebastian caceres in the rear, who could be with Kings either Araujoin addition to the sides with Louis Fuentes and Miguel Layun. Already in the midfield the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez next to Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo and Valdes; in the attack, little head, zendejas and probably the Uruguayan Federico Vinas Given the possible absence of Henry.
