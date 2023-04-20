GENERAL SALE! 🦅🎟️

Others that will be being analyzed to find out if they will start or will be on the substitute bench are Nestor Araujo and Israel Reyessince both were summoned by the Mexican team for this Wednesday’s duel against USA. Both the former Puebla like the ex of Celta Vigo They started and played the entire commitment. Added to this, another of the footballers who was not seen in training went to Jurgen Dammwithout knowing the reason, remembering that the rumors mention that he would leave the team for the next season, although he himself has denied it.

Henry Martín is dropped from the Mexican National Team due to injury and misses the friendly game against the United States on April 19. He presented inflammation around the anterior rectus muscle of his right thigh, after scoring América’s goal in the Young Classic against Cruz Azul. pic.twitter.com/ElLU1U51Y4 – MX Sports Zone (@ZonaDeportesMX4) April 17, 2023

Likewise, the Chilean Diego Valdes You must be very careful to receive a preventive card because it would be the fifth and you would miss the last date of the regular season. Who has three is the Uruguayan striker jonathan rodriguezwhile the rest of the team can rest easy.

🦅 Israel Reyes, Néstor Araujo and their companions vs the United States. pic.twitter.com/yaJJRdTCKn — (@pabloagreda7) April 20, 2023