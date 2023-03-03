The eagles of america They are already preparing for their next commitment on matchday 10, when next Saturday they receive the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Azteca.
The Americanists come from getting a draw with a taste of defeat against the Atlas Foxes, where they were winning the game 2-0 and in the previous minutes they tied the score.
So far, America is in fifth place in the general table with 17 units. And they know that a victory against the current champion would help them climb the rungs and be closer to the general leadership.
Without a doubt, this will be a difficult game for those led by coach Fernando Ortíz. In the last 5 matches the balance is a single victory for 2 for Pachuca and 2 draws. This tells us how difficult these commitments are.
Although in the most recent match they held, those from Coapa entered the field of the Hidalgo Stadium to thrash Pachuca 3-0, with goals from Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez and Henry Martin.
For now, here we present the losses due to injury and suspension of the Tigres team.
injured
Alexander Zendejas
The extreme Alexander Zendejas continues in dry dock with America. It was in the matchday 5 match against Santos where he was injured. It is expected that he will be for the next two weeks in the National Classic against Chivas when he can have minutes.
Sanctioned
There is no report of sanctioned players.
Threatened with sanction
Oscar Jimenez
the americanist goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez He is one yellow card away from being penalized for card accumulation. In the match against Atlas he took the preventive card for wasting time. If he is booked in the next game, he could miss the matchday 11 game against Tigres.
