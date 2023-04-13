Club América wants to close the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament in the best way, with only three dates left they could aspire to first place, although it does not depend on them, for this day 15 they will face Deportivo Cruz Azul, which will be the local , at the Azteca Stadium.
The Azulcrema team has four games in a row without losing, with three wins and a draw, so they will try to maintain their good streak to position themselves in the best way at the end of the regular tournament.
In this way, we share the information of the Machine about the possible absences that it can count on for this match.
The technical director of the Eagles, Fernando Ortiz, He will have most of his squad available to face the cement team, based on injuries, from the outset, he would only be injured Roger Martinez and would doubt a player is about Alexander Zendejas who broke his nose, but will be operated until the end of the tournament, the player could play wearing a protective mask, so outside of him, the rest of the players would be ready to receive minutes.
Regarding sanctions, the Azulcrema team does not have any footballer sanctioned for expulsion or accumulation of yellow cards.
