Club América beat Club de Fútbol Monterrey 0-3 at home this weekend and remain leaders of the general classification with 33 points and are already classified for the Liguilla, however, they will seek to secure the leadership when they visit Atlético de Saint Louis.
The Brazilian coach André Jardine He will return to the city of the club that brought him to Mexican soccer, but now as a strategist for the Coapa team and there he will seek to continue the positive streak where he has accumulated 13 games without knowing defeat.
More news about the MX league
The match will take place on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m. from the Alfonso Lastras on the corresponding Matchday 15 of the Apertura 2024 tournament.
In this way, here we leave you with the most recent information on the possible absences due to injury or sanction this coming weekend for the azulcrema team.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Eagles have been suffering several important losses in recent games, just in the previous match they had several absent starters, but the good level of the team has known how to recover.
From the outset, they will count against the Potosí team with the absence of the Chilean central defender, Igor Lichnovsky because against Rayados he suffered his fifth warning and will therefore receive a one-match suspension that he will pay on Matchday 15.
Regarding absences due to injury, obviously Diego Valdes will remain absent and Julian Quiñones It will be the most important doubt since he was not even in the band in Monterrey. As to Kevin Alvarez He was present on the bench, but was left without activity because they preferred not to risk him before the match decided in the Sultana del Norte.
Unfortunately, Brian Rodriguez He was injured by a tackle he gave him Jesus Gallardo in the game and ended up with his knee bandaged, so in the next few hours the severity of the injury will be known, but it seems imminently that it is something serious, so he clearly will not play this week.
Emilio Lara He is another of those absent because he is representing the Mexican U-23 team at the Pan American Games in Santiago.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#América #injured #sanctioned #Atlético #San #Luis #Matchday #Apertura