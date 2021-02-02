Joe Robinette Biden Jr. He was born on November 20, 1942. It could actually be an inconsequential biographical fact, but it is looked at here carefully because it is historical: with 78 years, Biden is the president older that the United States has ever had, surpassing Ronald Reagan, who left the White House at 77 and after a while was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

With a dramatic pandemic to face, a fierce economic crisis and an extraordinarily divided country, many wonder if Biden will be given the health to overcome the challenges ahead, and the youngest fear that the new president, who was born during World War II , have a too conservative approach due to age. Especially since the Democrat was elected thanks to the strength of an electorate younger and more diverse.

But it’s not just Biden that is under scrutiny. In Washington it is heard that the United States today looks like a “gerontocracy”, a government of elders, since the leader of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, is 80 years old and the Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, turns 79 in a few days. The exception is Vice President Kamala Harris, 56.

Nancy Pelosi, between former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Photo: AFP

During the campaign, Biden was attacked by his rival Donald Trump (74 years old) for age. He called him “Sleepy Joe” (Joe the Sleepy), criticized his alleged lack of energy and implied that he was senile due to some stuttering of the Democrat in words, the result of a stutter that he has not been able to completely overcome.

The balance of a younger vice

Choosing Harris, almost 20 years younger than him, as his running mate, sought to balance the issue of age. Biden has described himself as a transitional presidentBut he has not ruled out running for a second term. Harris could be his successor.

“I think it is fair to say that we live in a gerontocracy,” he told Clarion James Chappel, Professor of History at Duke University. “Obviously not a bad thing. One would hope that a gerontocracy would fight for the rights of the elderly as Covid-19 has shown that the real situation of the elderly in this country is terrifying. “

The election of Harris (left) almost 20 years younger than Biden, sought to balance the issue of age. Photo: EFE

Benefits and drawbacks

Chappel notes that “Joe Biden’s age brings benefits and drawbacks. On the one hand, he is a man with a deep experience in politics. He has been a senator for longer than many of his constituents have lived. This does not necessarily mean that he will rule conservatively. Franklin Roosevelt also had political experience. “

On the other hand, continues the expert, “his age is a matter of concern for many Americans. We have lived through four tumultuous years, and the prospect of health problems in the White House is terrifying. At the same time, there is a prejudice against the elderly in this country. Comedians and pundits are already starting to turn Biden’s age into a joke”.

Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in a medical report released by the campaign last December, described Biden as “healthy, vigorous, capable of successfully executing the duties of the presidency, including those of chief executive officer. , head of state and commander in chief ”.

Data to keep in mind

Biden is 78 years old and the oldest president in the US Photo: AFP

But it does have some careful history. In 1988, Biden suffered two brain aneurysms who put his life in danger, an experience that he wrote in his memoirs made him the “kind of man I want to be.” According to The Washington Post, he has suffered a pulmonary embolism Y diverticulitis and he also takes remedies for cholesterol and blood thinners. His gallbladder was removed and he had prostate surgery.

Biden publicly promised to be “totally transparent” about all facets of his health if elected, but has not said how he will do so. Unlike Trump, during the pandemic he has been very cautious and spent much of the campaign in the basement of his home. However, when the restrictions were eased, he became active practicing his favorite hobby, riding a bicycle.

Jay Olshansky, a research associate at the University of Chicago Center on Aging, pointed out to Clarion that “the founding fathers of the United States decided that there would be a minimum age limit to become president because the position required experience and enough time to accumulate a public record that could be evaluated by voters. No upper limit was imposed old because they valued the wisdom that comes with time. I do not see nothing bad that may arise from having a president who carries with him the wisdom of additional time ”.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, another senior in power in Washington. Photo: DPA

The expert, who has investigated the limits of human longevity, stressed that “President Biden will use his experience in the Senate to help unite the country by forging relationships with politicians from both parties. He is addressing the generational divide by including younger people in his cabinet, and he has already elected a vice president who is decades younger. I don’t see any problem with this age influencing his image as president ”.

And it sends an optimistic message: “The country is being led by a new leadership experienced and thoughtful that will help us overcome the difficult times that we are living. The age of presidents and presidential candidates should be completely Irrelevant, what matters are the ideas they bring to the table. I anticipate that the country will experience something of a renaissance in the coming years that will be led by the experience of President Biden. “

Washington, correspondent

ap