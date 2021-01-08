D.he secessionists of the early 21st century declared Joe Biden illegitimate. They inhabited a parallel spiritual universe in which Donald Trump – “as big as a house,” as they claimed – had been re-elected.

The rifts deepened after a radicalized Republican party was defeated in the 2022 midterm elections. And when Kamala Harris narrowly but unequivocally won the election against Donald Trump Junior two years later, and it had to be clear to everyone that a black woman of Indian descent and a gay Vice President (Pete Buttigieg) were to get the reins, there was for the “rebellious seventeen” – they had meanwhile elevated this insult to an honorary title – the measure was overflowing: they declared themselves independent together with Texas.