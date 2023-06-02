Washington (Union)

Yesterday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced the imposition of economic sanctions and visa restrictions for those involved in the violence in Sudan.

Sullivan said, in a statement, that “the ongoing fighting in Sudan between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces is a tragedy that has claimed many lives,” stressing the need to end it.

He added that “the United States has taken measures about the events in Sudan targeting those involved in the violence,” but he did not provide details about that, nor did he mention the names or characteristics of the people who were imposed on economic sanctions and visa restrictions. The US official stressed that “Washington will continue with its partners to hold the warring parties accountable for the unreasonable wave of violence they caused and their defiance of the people’s will,” stressing its support for the Sudanese people and continuing to support their legitimate demand for a transition to democracy.