According to a statement from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury, the sanctions targeted the largest gold mining company in Russia, “Poleus”, as well as “Polymetal”, the Russian unit of “Polymetal International”.

The sanctions also included Polyus CEO Alexei Vostokov, some other senior managers, and former CEO Pavel Grachev.

Earlier today, the United Kingdom and Australia announced the imposition of sanctions on the “Poleus” company.

Russia is the second largest producer of gold in the world, and the gold extracted from the country became a pariah after the Ukrainian war, and the Group of Seven countries and the European Union banned its import last summer.

It is noteworthy that the administration of US President Joe Biden also announced today new sanctions against Russia, including stopping exports of a wide range of consumer goods to Russia, and added 71 entities to a black trade list, while the G7 countries announced the imposition of new sanctions on Moscow because of its war in Ukraine.

The new restrictions on Russia target products that could be used to help the Russian military, including everyday items such as clothes dryers, snow plows and livestock milking equipment that the United States believes could be diverted to support the Russian war machine.

Among the companies targeted are aircraft maintenance and spare parts production facilities, gunpowder factories, tractors, automobiles, shipyards and engineering centers in Russia.

The new sanctions are part of the latest package of measures and export controls imposed by the United States and other countries after Russia’s war against Ukraine. It aims to undermine Russia’s industrial base and its ability to continue the war.

The United States and a coalition of 37 other countries have imposed unprecedented export restrictions on Russia since the start of its war against Ukraine in February 2022.

The new moves come as the United States and the rest of the major economies of the “Group of Seven” agreed to tighten sanctions against Russia during their meeting in Japan.