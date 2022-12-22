The US State Department said on Thursday that the United States imposed sanctions on 10 Russian maritime entities over the Ukraine crisis.
The measure comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Washington and delivered a speech to Congress on Wednesday, during which he thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine in the conflict and demanded more weapons.
“In the wake of Russian naval operations in Ukrainian ports, including those that supply much-needed food and grain, the United States is today imposing sanctions on Russian maritime entities,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Ukraine said the Black Sea port of Odessa stopped working for a day earlier this month, and the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdenye were partially operational after an attack on the region’s energy system.
The three ports export grain under an agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, with Russia and Ukraine, to resume shipments to Ukraine from the Black Sea, which have been suspended since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis on February 24. The agreement also provides for the facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports.
The State Department said six of the entities targeted in Thursday’s decision operate or have worked in both the defense and related materials and maritime sector of the Russian economy. The other four entities were targeted to work in the maritime sector of the Russian economy.
Among those entities is the Promate Central Scientific Research Institute of Structural Materials, which the State Department describes as Russia’s largest materials research center, and among the country’s leading companies involved in building naval military ships and developing military technology.
Other entities involved in the development, production, and research of the Russian Navy, among other things, were also targeted.
