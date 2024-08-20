US President Joe Biden said goodbye on Monday night with an emotional speech and a standing ovation at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where he passed the electoral baton to his vice president Kamala Harris to compete for the White House.

“America, I gave you my best,” the 81-year-old president said, quoting Gene Scheer’s song “American Anthem.” which was recorded by Norah Jones and which she also evoked in her inaugural address to the Presidency in 2021.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Photo:EPA

“I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave them my best,” he insisted.

Biden, who dropped his re-election bid in July amid criticism of his advanced age, did not let the bone in his throat go. “I’ve been told I was too young to be in the Senate because I’m not yet 30, and too old to remain president,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

“But I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you.”complete.

The president was greeted with shouts of “We love Joe!” and “Thank you, Joe!” from thousands of standing supporters.

Democracy prevailed, and now democracy must be preserved.

Despite the nostalgic moments that capped off a half-century on the political scene, Biden’s hour-long speech was essentially energetic, at times brash, focused on the fight Harris and the party face against former Republican President Donald Trump in the November election.

The president directly attacked Trump and urged voters to elect “a female prosecutor instead of a convicted felon” to the White House, referring to Harris’ former role and the verdict handed down against the tycoon in New York in one of the legal cases against him.

“Democracy prevailed, and now democracy must be preserved,” Biden said, after accusing Trump of promoting hate.

“There is no place in America for political violence”said the president, who called on Democrats to continue “moving forward, not backward.”

‘Why did he retire?’

Introduced by his daughter Ashley, Biden appeared in a blue suit and tie. He was seen for a few seconds wiping away tears, as was Harris, who earlier appeared briefly on the scene to start the meeting by thanking the president, whom she described as “incredible.”

Several in attendance cried during Biden’s bittersweet night.

“The speech was amazing,” said Alexis Rossum of Louisiana. “I think he did a great job of getting everyone excited, going over his and Kamala’s accomplishments, getting us out to vote and reassuring us that we’re on the right path,” she added.

“He’s handed the reins to a young, vibrant prosecutor who is ready to go,” said Azziem Underwood of Seattle. “She looked good, I thought, ‘Why did she step down? She looked great today,'” he said.

Earlier, standing out among several party figures, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton thrilled the audience with an optimistic speech. “Something is happening in America (…). Something we have worked for and dreamed about for a long time,” she said.

But the politician, who lost the presidential election to Trump in 2016, warned of the challenge ahead and called for “working harder than ever.”

Clinton urged people to stop “the dangers that Trump and his allies represent,” saying the Republican had made “his own kind of history: the first presidential candidate to be convicted on 34 counts.”

Hillary Clinton took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention to ask for support so that a candidate, Kamala Harris, can achieve what she could not in 2016: win the election. Photo:EPA

To which the audience responded in chorus: “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

In addition to political support, the Democratic convention opened space for voices in favor of access to abortion, the main theme of Harris’ platform and a thorn in the side of Republicans.

‘They have a point’

But despite the image of unity and excitement that Democrats want to present at their convention, the sentiment is not unanimous.

Some thirty delegates from the “Uncommitted” movement arrived at the meeting uncomfortable with the Biden-Harris administration’s position on the war in Gaza.

Asma Mohammed, a delegate from Minnesota, said she was disappointed by the lack of a pro-Palestinian voice at the convention, and was a dissenting voice at Biden’s symbolic farewell.

“I think the party needed a change. I am not sad to see someone who has unabashedly supported a genocidal regime in Israel leave,” he said.

The group is a small minority, considering the gathering’s nearly 5,000 delegates, but the cause has made waves, with about 1,000 people protesting in downtown Chicago on Monday against Israel’s crackdown on Hamas in Gaza, which has left more than 40,000 dead.

Biden, surprisingly, acknowledged the discontent in his speech.

“Those protesters on the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people have been killed, on both sides,” he said.

“We will continue to work to bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza” between Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement, he promised.