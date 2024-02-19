Aden (agencies)

The US Embassy in Yemen warned yesterday that Houthi attacks on ships and oil tankers in Yemen “could cause an environmental catastrophe.” The embassy said, in a statement on its account on the “X” platform, that “Houthi attacks on ships and oil tankers could cause an environmental disaster in Yemen, even after the world came together to save the Safer oil tanker.” The embassy stressed that “the Houthis must stop endangering the livelihoods of Yemenis.” This statement came after the British maritime security company Ambrey announced yesterday that an American-owned cargo ship was subjected to two separate attacks within two hours off the coast of Yemen, hours after the Houthis targeted a British ship in the region. “Embry” said in a statement that “an American-owned cargo tanker flying the Greek flag requested military assistance, noting that it was subjected to a missile attack about 93 nautical miles east of Aden” in southern Yemen. She added that the ship was later informed that “the crew was not injured.” For its part, the British UK MTO agency, which is run by the Royal Navy, reported that a ship “reported an explosion close to it” in an incident 100 nautical miles east of Aden, indicating that the ship and crew are fine. Later, “Embry” announced that the same ship reported a second incident about 81 nautical miles southeast of Aden, where a projectile landed in the water 10 to 15 meters from the right side of the ship. According to the security company, “the ship is heading to Aden and has loaded goods on board from the grain port in Punta Alvear, Argentina.” This is the second attack on a ship in the Red Sea region in less than 24 hours, after the “Embry” maritime security company reported overnight that a ship registered in Britain had been attacked in the region. In this context, European Union foreign ministers agreed to deploy a European Union naval mission aimed at protecting shipping traffic in the Red Sea, according to what diplomats said yesterday.

Naval mission

The naval mission, dubbed “ASPAIDES,” involves sending European warships and airborne early warning systems into the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and surrounding waters.

Aspades mission ships will have orders to fire on militants if they are attacked first, and will not be allowed to fire pre-emptively. The operations command is scheduled to be in the Greek city of Larissa.