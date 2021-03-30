The confirmed cases of the new Corona virus that causes the disease (Covid 19-) in the United States increased by 0.1 percent compared to the same time yesterday, Sunday until 3:40 pm today, Monday, New York time, to reach 30.3 million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the agency Bloomberg News.

The increase at the national level was less than the average increase over the past week, which is 0.2 percent.

The state of California recorded the largest number of confirmed cases of the virus, with 3.66 million infections, a slight increase from the same time yesterday.

The state of Vermont witnessed a 1 percent increase in the number of cases compared to the same time yesterday, with a total of 19,000 cases. Texas witnessed the largest number of deaths reported in the past 24 hours, with 81 deaths.

Biden indicated that some “reckless behavior” that we have seen on television in recent weeks, in a possible reference to dozens of college students on spring breaks in Miami, means that more injuries will be reported in the coming days, calling for re-authorizations to wear the muzzle.