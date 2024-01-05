





Democracy is at risk in the region: in El Salvador, Nayib Bukele circumvented the Constitution with a license and aspires to a new mandate; In Guatemala, the inauguration of Bernardo Arévalo is in suspense due to the multiple attempts to prevent him from reaching the Government Palace by the Prosecutor's Office after his surprising victory over the traditional political class in the August 2023 elections and in Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo literally banished all opposition and intensified the persecution against churches and universities.