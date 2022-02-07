America is experiencing a major crisis. The team presents its worst tournament start in the last 19 years, a situation that is not minor, since the club has one of the 3 most valuable squads in Mexican soccer and in the winter market they were the twelfth team that made the most investment in the entire planet, with more than 23 million spent on reinforcements.
This being the case, it is normal that the criticism of public opinion begins to overwhelm the team, with Santiago Solari being one of the great players in this crisis. Even within the nest, they begin to doubt the continuity of the Argentine coach, because in America, they already have 3 options for an emergency replacement.
Nicolás Larcamón, the Argentine coach, is the one who most convinces the board for this season, but he is ruled out. Apart from him there are more options, and the best placed to take on the team is Jaime Lozano, whose profile meets what the club is looking for: youth, seriousness and work. In the event that there is no agreement in a hypothetical negotiation with “Jimmy”, the alternatives are two men with experience in the Mx League: the first is Víctor Manuel Vucetich (former Chivas coach).
In the event that none of these options are viable, the fourth candidate is José Manuel de la Torre, who already had experience coaching many teams in the Mexican league (Chivas, Toluca and Santos Laguna), apart from his time in the national team. In America, “Chepo” was assistant coach between 2002 and 2004, so he already knows how things work in Coapa.
#America #options #replace #Solari
