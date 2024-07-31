América’s present is positive, even though the start in Liga MX was not the brightest. That being the case, the club has a well-stocked roster in all leagues, however, the market continues its course and the team from the country’s capital understands that it can make moves along the way, especially departures, since the arrivals will depend on the players who step aside from the nest, one of them could be Richard Sánchez, for whom the eagles have a pile of offers on the table.
Fernando Esquivel reports that at the beginning of the week, América’s board received offers for Sánchez’s transfer, which have come from MLS and Brazilian football. Richard’s position is to remain with the team for at least six months, however, in Coapa they are not sure that it is the best for the club, therefore, while the eagles are on pause awaiting their participation in the Leagues Cup, the board will evaluate the offers and give a final response to them.
Weeks ago, the board’s position was to cut Sánchez, however, little by little Jardine has given him some playing time, even though his performance is far from his best in sports. In Coapa they are analyzing the signing of an international winger to take Quiñones’ place, but they need to free up a spot for an untrained player in Mexico and now a door has opened with Richard.
