The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had given 65 million and 3,2083 vaccine doses to prevent Covid-19 disease as of Tuesday morning.

She added that the total doses distributed to the vaccination centers amounted to 82 million and 114,370 doses.

And she confirmed that this is the total doses of the “Moderna” and “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccines, until 6 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

The statistics, published one day ago, indicated that the centers gave 64 million and 177,474 vaccine doses, and distributed 75 million 205,940 doses.

The centers said that 44 million 544969 people received one or more doses, while 19 million 882544 people received the second dose as of Tuesday.

She added that six million 627,820 vaccine doses have been given in long-term care facilities.

The United States is the country most affected by the epidemic, as it recorded 500 thousand and 313 deaths out of 28,190,622 injuries, according to the Johns Hopkins University census.