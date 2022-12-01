The overpopulation of Untrained in Mexico has been a topic for Club América in recent years and it is that a team like Azulcrema is a team that wants to have the best squad every semester and that makes them want to forget those who do not give the width soon and go for other elements.
The Liga MX regulations only allow having 10 players not trained in Mexico and the capital team already has its complete list: Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez, Pedro Aquino, Brian Rodríguez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés, Richard Sánchez, Roger Martínez, Jonathan Rodríguez Y Federico Vinas.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Already with their 10 occupied places, the board of the Eagles cannot add more Untrained reinforcements in Mexico until they get rid of some players, the issue is that several of their players who are on loan at their clubs end their loan period and they have to report to the team, but they have to find a way to move their pieces back and take advantage of their entire squad so as not to waste talent.
One of the players who return to the Nest after being on loan is Leonardo Suarez that he spent the last year in Torreón with Santos Laguna and the team would be considering giving him a chance again, after showing good performance with the Guerreros, a team that wanted to keep him, but was not enough to keep him permanently in their ranks.
In this way, the team needs to drop at least one footballer, the Eagles are considering the possibilities of dropping the Paraguayan center back Bruno Valdezto the Peruvian midfielder Peter Aquino and the Uruguayan attacker Federico Vinasso some of these pieces will have to come out before the start of the Clausura 2023 at the beginning of January.
#America #problems #foreigners
Leave a Reply