The Águilas del América team continues to work at forced marches to close signings for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
Now in 90min We were able to find out that the Azulcrema team has tied up its second reinforcement for the following semester.
According to information from the sports newspaper Recordfootball player Omar Fields it is only one signature away from becoming a new Americanist element.
Said source indicates that the 20-year-old footballer would be replaced by the experienced footballer Luis Fuentes, likewise, it is indicated that he would compete with Salvador Reyes for the position of the left back.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the second signing of America becomes official. In this way, Omar Campos would join Kevin Alvarezwho became the first American reinforcement for the following contest.
According to the page specialized in signings transfer marktthe value of Omar Fields in the leg market it is 5 million dollars. With Santos Laguna, the footballer has played a total of 91 games, scoring 3 goals and contributing 7 assists.
Undoubtedly, a good bet on the part of the Coapa team, which continues to analyze who the next reinforcements will be, in addition to the urgency of hiring a technical director, since since the departure of the Argentine Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz they have not had the fortune to be able to find a strategist. It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the arrival of a strategist for the year-end tournament is finalized.
