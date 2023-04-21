In the last few hours, information has emerged about what could be the star signing of the MX League for the following season. It has been confirmed that América has had a rapprochement with the Sevilla board of directors with the intention of probing the possible transfer of ‘Papu’ Gómez, having as an answer that, indeed, the Argentine player is at the starting gate and the price to be discussed is 3 million euros.
Since Jeremy Ménez, those of the nest have not closed a signing of that level of stardom and the reality is that the Frenchman was a total disappointment. Now, at the club, they are seriously analyzing the possible signing of the world champion, since his starting price is not the problem, but the salary he would demand, surely one of the highest in the MX League. And as if that were not enough, serious competition has appeared on the road to America for the signature of ‘Papu’.
According to information from César Luis Merlo, América is not the only team in Mexico that is evaluating the signing of Gómez, another Liga MX club sees ‘Papu’ as a great market option for the summer. Although the source has not revealed the team in question, it would not be so complex to infer, since the only two teams in a position to pay a salary like that of the Sevilla man in addition to América in Mexican soccer are the Rayados de Monterrey and the UANL Tigers.
#América #competition #League #signing #Papu #Gómez
