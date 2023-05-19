Within the América team, once the team gave a terrible show against Atlético de San Luis, the club closed ranks and asked for total concentration on the ball for the remainder of the tournament. Both “Tano” and his team do not want external noise that could affect the interior, therefore, right now they all aim to reach the following Sunday and fight for the Liga MX title. The rest is not important.
Although, while the squad has this focus on the ball, the board that Santiago Baños commands has to be drawing up the team’s assembly for the next tournament. On the table there are already many casualty options for the summer market and likewise reinforcements are required at all costs. The team wants to sign a winger for each of the bands and they have two men from Grupo Orlegi among the options, however, there is already competition and the América team could lose their signatures.
The footballers in question are Diego Barbosa on the right side, a man who has been liked for a long time and who is already for sale by Atlas. However, the team that has taken steps forward by signing him is the Xolos de Tijuana team. In the same way, those of the nest are interested in Omar Fields, Santos youth who also has many options to leave. However, Toluca is already in talks for its purchase. It is possible that within America they appeal to the good relationship with Grupo Orlegi to take things easy, but they should not be neglected.
